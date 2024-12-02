Standard Bank partners with HUAWEI Mobile Services

Specifically, the partnership between Standard Bank and HUAWEI Mobile Services South Africa aims to offer seamless digital banking experiences to clients who access the Standard Bank banking app through Huawei devices. It’s worth noting that the two entities have been working together for the past three years to make sure that the Standard Bank banking app would be fully compatible with Huawei's ecosystem.

The partnership also includes the implementation of the Safety Detect system, which will authenticate clients using the app. Moreover, a universal app downloads campaign has been launched, extending the world of digital banking to over 300,000 Huawei users.

Representatives from Standard Bank talked about this ongoing collaboration with Huawei and highlighted the critical role of technology in Africa’s growth and development. According to them, many of the bank’s clients access the Standard Bank banking app through Huawei devices, and in this context, partnering with Huawei to provide clients with digital banking solutions became a priority.

Huawei is working to expand the reach of its apps

According to the company press release, Huawei is working on creating a robust app ecosystem that can provide a useful and diverse range of apps for its users. The company’s collaborations with established organisations such as Standard Bank are important to expand the app offerings on the AppGallery and improve the overall user experience. HMS partners receive the necessary resources, tools, technical support and incentives to support businesses to build and optimise their apps for HUAWEI devices.

Huawei Mobile Services has previously partnered with important banking apps in the UAE, including ADCB, ENBD, FAB, Mashreq, ADIB, and Standard Chartered Bank UAE, as well as Saudi banks such as Alrajhi Bank, SNB Bank, Riyadh Bank, Alinma Bank, and SAB Bank.

In May 2023, Huawei partnered with UnionDigital Bank to offer improved financial tools to clients in the Philippines. Following this partnership, UnionDigital Bank leveraged Huawei’s ecosystem of services and solutions, as well as its customer base, to improve financial inclusion and offer banking products and services to all clients in the area.

The Union Bank app became available on the Huawei application gallery, allowing customers to have access to the digital bank’s financial tools and solutions. Furthermore, the UnionDigital Bank application also provided users with loan products through Petal Ads, the mobile marketing platform designed specifically for Huawei devices.