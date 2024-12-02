These offerings, the Stanbic World card and the Stanbic World Elite card, provide a range of benefits, including access to airport lounges, global customer assistance, concierge services, and various discounts.

The cards align with Stanbic Bank’s strategy to offer specialized services within its Personal and Private Banking division, providing exclusive, client-cantered solutions. The goal is to offer high-net-worth individuals access to premium financial services with added convenience.





The Stanbic World card provides global benefits, such as access to VIP airport lounges, luxury car rentals, travel insurance, and discounts at select retail outlets, including Carrefour, Glovo, and Jumia. The Stanbic World Elite card, notable as East Africa’s first metallic credit card, includes enhanced spending limits, exclusive dining offers, curated travel arrangements, and 24/7 dedicated support.





Benefits and security

Both cards utilize the latest in contactless payment technology and include fraud protection. Benefits available to cardholders extend to the Mastercard Golf Program, offering discounts at over 800 participating golf clubs worldwide, and access to Unicaf scholarships, with discounts up to 75% on tuition fees. Other privileges include global lounge access through Mastercard Travel Pass, specialized dining and travel benefits, comprehensive travel insurance, car rental discounts, and emergency assistance.





Stanbic Bank’s affluent banking approach is built on four primary pillars:

Bank Easily: A focus on seamless banking with digital tools and relationship managers to facilitate convenient financial management. Invest Skilfully: Support for wealth growth through tailored investment advice aligned with client objectives. Plan Wisely: Financial planning services, covering areas such as estate planning and retirement, aimed at long-term security. Live Joyfully: Enhancements to clients’ lifestyle through privileges in travel, dining, and curated events.

This launch marks a strategic collaboration between Stanbic Bank and Mastercard, aiming to provide high-net-worth individuals with secure, accessible financial solutions that cater to their lifestyle needs.