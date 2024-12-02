Stampli launches partner programme for AP automation

The programme is designed to help partners modernise their mid-market and enterprise clients’ invoice management process by bringing together accounts payable communications, documentation, and payments with Stampli’s AP automation.

Stampli is the only Accounts Payable Automation platform that turns each invoice into a communication hub so AP can collaborate more efficiently with the rest of the organisation to resolve and answer questions around invoices reportedly resulting in 5X faster invoice approvals. In addition, Stampli’s AI spots duplicate invoices, allocates expenses, and automates approval notifications freeing up AP to focus on negotiating better payment terms, analysing cash flow, or identifying other ways to save money, the official press release states.

Partners will earn competitive revenue share and have access to easy deal registration and dedicated account management. In addition to comprehensive resources and partner enablement, Stampli also provides personalized sales support and AP expertise for an improved onboarding experience for partner clients and customers.