Stallion selects Amalto for B2B e-invoicing

Under the terms of the agreement, Amalto Technologies is set to enhance the delivery of electronic invoices with its Oil & Gas Operator customers.

Amalto is a provider of solutions enabling electronic business-to-business transactions between oil and gas trading partners. Amalto’s suite of products includes its e-Business Cloud and Field-to-Finance (an end-to-end field ticket to invoice solution).

Stallion Oilfield is an integrated provider of onshore workforce accommodations and related wellsite services to the oil and natural gas industry.

In December 2013, Mullen Group, a provider of transportation and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry in western Canada, entered an agreement with Amalto Technologies, to provide Mullen Group with e-invoicing solution for its PeBen and Withers business units.