Stabiliti partners with Worldline UK&I





Stabiliti developed an optimised software solution embedded into payment systems in order to match verified carbon offsets to micro-emissions from payment transactions, as well as to prove it.

Throughout the partnership with Worldline UK&I, aimed to integrate this technology into its mobility and merchants’ point of sale, clients and customers will have the possibility to round up their transactions at the point of payment and contribute towards nature-based carbon removal projects as well as support the overall local sustainable projects. This process will provide individuals with a provable way to fund environmental sustainability that transforms their impact in combating climate change.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.







More information on the announcement

Following this announcement, both Stabiliti and Worldline UK&I believe in the potential of Climate Fintech in order to mitigate the overall environmental impact of payment transactions and payments. The financial institutions are also confident that the voluntary nature of the program will allow end-users to direct funds to familiar and local projects, as well as ensure high participation rates. This localisation is set to promote transparency and encourage community involvement, as customers and individuals will be given the possibility to impact their contributions in their own neighborhoods directly.

The initiative is expected to further accelerate the advancements and development in Climate Fintech, as well as the overall expansion of green finance. The partnership also represents an important step into Stabiliti’s strategy, as it will enable it the amplify its impact to ensure that every transaction contributes to a more sustainable future. Customers and businesses will be provided with the possibility to meet their environmental objectives while being allowed to reduce the carbon impact of their business at the same time.

In addition, both companies will focus on fighting climate change, as well as democratising access to climate funding.



