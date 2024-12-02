Sri Lanka pledges support for Commonwealth small states trade finance facility

Initiated at the CHOGM 2013 Summit in Colombo, the Commonwealth recognised the importance of trade finance for the development of Small States and introduced this innovative blended finance support totaling USD 5 million dollars.

It is expected that commonwealth Small States will have access to USD 300 millio of incremental trade finance over a three year period from this programme.

The other countries supporting this endeavor were India, Mauritius and Malta also by pledging financial commitment towards this initiative.