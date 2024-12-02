Squirro provides ECB with augmented intelligence solution

Squirro already works with central banks such as the Bank of England and the German Bundesbank. Its Insight Engine improves access to information by connecting all data sources and applying natural language processing and machine learning to deliver the right information to users at the right time.

This is augmented by the Squirro Risk Insights solution which monitors and contextualizes all relevant risk factors. Teams are provided with insights and next-best-action recommendations to help actively assess and mitigate ongoing risk levels.

Squirro is also announcing the acquisition of US startup deal sourcing platform open.exchange, expanding Squirro's reach in the US and enhancing its technology offering. Open.exchange will integrate with Squirro's existing applications to form a more rounded offering and will further enhance Squirro's existing technology to increase the speed and flexibility of the platform.