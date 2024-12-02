Square to launch Invoices Plus, a new subscription service





The company has announced a paid subscription offering called Invoices Plus, which will offer sellers a set of advanced features, including some that had previously been available with the free service. The service itself had been introduced to individual sellers but has not yet been publicly announced.

The service will include multi-package estimates, custom invoice templates, and custom invoice fields. Besides, it will have two other features: the ability to automatically convert accepted estimates to invoices and the ability to build milestone-based schedules. Square’s announcement said it will introduce a ‘trial’ button next to these features in the Square Invoices software to alert customers to the upcoming capabilities.

Square’s free invoicing software will not disappear, as sellers will be able to send unlimited invoices for free, as well as estimates and contracts, with the free plan. Free users will also be able to use invoice tracking, reminders, and reporting tools.