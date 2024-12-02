Square partners with TikTok





Square x TikTok enables sellers to send fans directly from TikTok videos, ads, and shopping tabs on their profiles to products available in their existing Square Online store, providing a streamlined shopping experience that retains the look and feel of their personal brand.

With Square x TikTok, sellers are able to grow their business by running ads using TikTok Ads Manager, sync their existing item catalogue to TikTok for inclusion in curated shopping tabs on their profiles, and include product links in content that points buyers to Square Online in order to complete a purchase.