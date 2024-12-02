Square partners with CodeBase to boost entrepreneurship in Scotland

Through the partnership, Square will support CodeBase’s network of startups by offering a series of workshops that enable entrepreneurs to learn from leaders in the commerce and payments fields. Square will also offer these startups free or discounted hardware to accept payments as well as free payment processing to help kick-start their business. Finally, the startups will be able to connect directly with the Square platform team for questions and support as they build solutions on top of Square’s APIs.

Square offers the tools sellers and developers need to start, run, grow, or adapt their businesses. Square tools enable business owners to set up ecommerce solutions, take card payments in person, access earnings faster, manage inventory or a busy kitchen, and much more. With a suite of products that fully integrate with each other, Square saves businesses time, offers solutions for a multitude of complex business needs all in one place, and makes it easier to adapt and grow as needs evolve in the future, the official press release states.