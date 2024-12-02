Square launches scheduled invoices

The software lets merchants send invoices from Square’s mobile app to clients as a bill to be paid. Clients can then pay the merchant directly through the app by inputing their credit card or debit card information.

With scheduled invoices, Square sellers can now schedule all of their invoices at one time and control when they want their customers to receive them.

In recent news, Square has announced two APIs to enable merchants and software developers to add payment acceptance options either at the register or online.