Square launches invoicing service

According to the source, invoices are free to use for an unlimited number of invoices, and without monthly fee, but with a 2.75% fee on credit/debit card payments and if customers opt to pay in cash or check, there’s no fee involved.

The solution requires entering details of the invoice (services rendered, a personal note, etc.) plus an email address for the customer. After that, Square sends the invoice to the customer, complete with a built-in “Pay By Card” link. After the payment, in 1-2 business days later, the transaction is complete.

In recent news, Square has discontinued its mobile wallet app after it failed to catch on with consumers. But a new app focused on order-ahead transactions dubbed Square Order has taken its place.