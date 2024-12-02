Square launches early access programme for French businesses

This limited-space programme is now seeking SMEs across France who want access to the solution. This marks the first time Square is available to French merchants. Square offers the tools sellers need to start, run, grow, or adapt, and helps them to set up online shops, take card payments in person, access earnings faster, manage inventory or a busy kitchen, and more.

With a suite of products that integrate with each other, Square offers solutions for a multitude of business needs in one place, and it can make it easier to adapt and grow as needs evolve in future, as the press release says.