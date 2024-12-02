Square introduces the next generation of Square Stand

Launching concurrently in all of Square’s eight global markets, Square Stand features integrated contactless tap, chip and PIN payments technology, a professional design, and a new checkout flow.

Square Stand combines Square’s point-of-sale software and hardware into one complete solution, enabling sellers to take in-person payments and manage ecommerce sales, deliveries, and buy online, pick up in-store orders from a single place. Retaining the swivel design of its predecessor, the new Stand now integrates Square’s contactless and chip card readers into the display, helping sellers simplify their countertops and keep their lines moving while eliminating the need for additional payments hardware.