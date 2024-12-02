Square Financial Services starts banking operations

Square Financial Services is an independently governed subsidiary of Square, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its primary purpose will be to offer business loan and deposit products, beginning with underwriting and originating business loans for Square Capital’s existing lending product. Moving forward, Square Financial Services will be the primary provider of financing for Square sellers across the US.

Completing the Square Financial Services executive team are leaders who bring collective deep experience across banking, finance, and lending. Opening Square Financial Services deepens Square’s unique ability to expand access to loans and banking tools to underserved populations. 58% of loans through Square Capital go to women-owned businesses, compared to 17% of traditional loans; and 35% of loans through Square Capital go to minority-owned businesses, compared to 27% of traditional loans, according to Square Capital statistic.