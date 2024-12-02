Spryker partners with Vertex for global tax compliance

Through this collaboration, Vertex's services will be integrated into Spryker's App Composition Platform, facilitating compliance with local tax jurisdictions across more than 19,000 locations worldwide. In essence, the integration allows customers to utilise Vertex O Series to simplify tax processes related to third-party seller configuration and sales tax.

In the company press release, officials from Spryker emphasised the importance of providing solutions that empower businesses and streamline commerce needs. The partnership with Vertex enables Spryker customers to manage complex tax requirements, irrespective of their focus on B2B, B2C, D2C, marketplaces, or other forms of sophisticated commerce. The integration of Vertex's solutions through Spryker's App Composition Platform aims to extend the value of the composable platform, facilitating indirect tax compliance on a global scale.

A custom Vertex app has been developed for the Spryker App Composition Platform, offering features such as quick integration of Vertex O Series On-Demand, automated tax determination based on customer delivery addresses, detailed tax reports in the Vertex dashboard, and flexibility to integrate with other financial systems using tax metadata. Joint customers can add Vertex's app to their existing digital commerce operations, simplifying integration and accelerating time to value.

The partnership aims to provide Spryker customers with scalable solutions that automate processes, enhance efficiency and accuracy, improve customer experience, and reduce risk. By leveraging Vertex's expertise, Spryker users gain access to over 800 million tax rules, contributing to sophisticated tax compliance and commerce solutions. Moreover, this collaboration aims to allow businesses to navigate the complexities of indirect taxes in a global marketplace in a bid to support growth and expansion.

Other noteworthy developments from Spryker

Spryker is a composable commerce platform for enterprises with sophisticated business models to enable growth, innovation, and differentiation.

In August 2023, Mangopay, a payment infrastructure provider, announced a partnership with Spryker to facilitate the development of marketplaces. This collaboration aimed to empower businesses in creating seamless marketplaces, encompassing seller onboarding to payment processing. The joint effort aimed to highlight the commitment of both companies to enhance platform industries by leveraging their unique strengths and capabilities.

The Mangopay-Spryker collaboration offered a comprehensive solution to address key challenges faced by businesses in the dynamic marketplace industry. With a shared focus on innovation and customer-centricity, the collaboration provided increased value to clients navigating the evolving platform landscape.