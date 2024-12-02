



Following this announcement, as a member of AFC, Spring Labs will join a growing group of companies that are dedicated to shaping a more transparent, secure, and efficient future for financial services. Spring Labs is dedicated to helping financing institutions utilise AI-driven technology to streamline operations, as well as improve productivity and maintain the highest compliance standards.

In addition, both enterprises will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More insights on the Spring Labs x American Fintech Council strategic initiative

The American Fintech Council is an organisation that focuses on trade association that represents several fintech companies, BaaS banks, and financial institutions. Its mission is set on promoting a transparent, inclusive, and customer-centric financial system by supporting responsible innovation in financial tools, as well as encouraging sound public policy. In addition, members of the organisation foster competition in customer finance and products, aiming to provide optimised experiences to underserved client segments and geographies.

By joining the American Fintech Council, Spring Labs will have the possibility to collaborate with enterprises and fintechs that share the same initiative and focus on improving the overall efficiency and regulatory compliance of financial tools.

This process is expected to better serve customers and communities, while also accelerating the overall development of the financial landscape. The partnership with AFC members will allow Spring Labs to put practical and responsible artificial intelligence (AI) optimisation at the center of its financial system as well.



