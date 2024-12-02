SpotOn raises USD 300 mln in series F

Dragoneer Investment Group led the latest round, which included participation from existing backers Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), DST Global, Franklin Templeton and Mubadala Investment Company, as well as new investor, G Squared.

The investment marks SpotOn’s third raise in the past year alone and Dragoneer’s sixth time investing in the company over a three-year period. In September 2021, SpotOn announced it had closed on a USD 300 million Series E round at a USD 3.15 billion valuation.

Since its 2017 inception, SpotOn has been focused on providing software and payments technology to SMBs with an emphasis on restaurants and retail businesses. Last year, it acquired Appetize to extend its reach to the enterprise space.