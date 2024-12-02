This app provides merchants with an all-in-one service which includes credit card processing and delivers a simple one-click instalment payment experience for users without the need for redirections or other applications.











Embedded white-label instalment solution for Shopify merchants

Splitit is a global payment solution provider that lets shoppers use the credit they've earned by breaking up purchases into monthly installments using their existing credit card. It enables merchants to improve conversion rates and increase average order value by giving customers an easy and fast way to pay for purchases over time.

The app provides a technology platform that helps merchants offer instalment payments embedded within their customer journey. Unlike traditional BNPL providers, Splitit allows shoppers to use their existing credit card at checkout without the need to take out a new loan.

By integrating into the Shopify checkout, the company eliminates the friction associated with pay-over-time solutions, a significant factor in cart abandonment. This white-label approach empowers merchants to offer branded instalment options while maintaining control over their customers’ journey and data. The integration also improves the user experience, which is significant as 22% of online shoppers abandon the checkout process due to its complexity or long duration.

For shoppers, it offers an upgraded and convenient experience, allowing them to manage their finances without leaving the merchant’s ecosystem. This allows merchants to acquire and retain new customers in an increasingly growing ecommerce landscape.

As a white-label solution that doesn’t require third-party branding, the app allows merchants to have full control over their identity and customer relationships. This approach ensures a consistent brand experience throughout the entire customer journey. The app caters to shoppers in over 100 countries and regions, allowing merchants to offer localised payment options to a diverse customer base and potentially expand to new markets and unlock new revenue streams. The Embedded Shopify App is now available to Shopify merchants worldwide.