Splitit joins Magento Technology Partner programme

Magento, an Adobe company, provides commerce innovation to merchants and brands across industries. Splitit joins a growing list of technology vendors offering functionality for the Magento platform.

The Splitit extension for Magento Open Source and Magento Commerce enables merchants to offer their customers Splitit's installment payment solution for online purchases with an existing credit card, splitting the cost into interest and fee-free monthly payments. After downloading the extension, Magento merchants can go live with the Splitit payment method with a selection from a drop-down menu in the Magento admin.

Splitit is a payment method solution enabling consumers and businesses to pay for purchases with an existing credit card by splitting the cost into interest and fee-free monthly payments, without the need for additional registrations or applications. Splitit Business Payments allows manufacturers and suppliers to provide buyers with an interest-free, installment credit solution for purchasing goods and services utilizing their existing credit cards.