Spire, Mastercard to improve and simplify digital banking

Spire ‘Ingage’ is an AI-driven financial wellbeing platform for retail banking customers, which provides smart budgeting, smart savings, smart lending, proactive bill management, and real-time financial reminders to help simplify consumer finances and financial decision-making.

Mastercard’s Merchant Identifier solution will be integrated to provide real-time merchant data into different categories, formatted to be relevant and recognisable to banks as well as their customers. This allows customers to have a simple and holistic view of their banking transactional activities. Banks will benefit from reduced inquiries as these insights provide simple and recognisable transactional insights to their consumers.

The partnership is a step towards providing real-time personalised customer experience with dynamic content that promotes proactive financial management to consumers, ultimately leading to improved customer acquisition, retention, and recommendations, Zawya concludes.