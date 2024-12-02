SpiderG launches ERP integrated e-invoicing app for SMEs

The app is designed to enable companies to create, send, and receive invoices, purchase orders, and other such documents online, and have organisd communication over these transactions; it also provides SMEs with a more comprehensive platform to manage B2B transactions, B2B communication, and AR & AP management.

SpiderG App enables businesses to electronically transact and communicate with their vendors/suppliers, get information about receivables, payables, and other business activities within the organistion, while seamlessly integrating with the existing ERP or accounting software.

Users can share all transaction data with their owners, general managers, accountants, purchase and finance teams, ensuring clean reconciliation of all transactions.