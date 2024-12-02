Spend management platform Vroozi teams with Dell's Boomi

Boomi’s integration platform will make it easier for businesses to capitalise on the financial value of cloud-based procurement and AP automation, according to a press release.

Boomi’s integration platform as a service (iPaaS) enables users to connect cloud and on-premises applications without software or coding. The Boomi and Vroozi connector enables the 12,000-plus organisations using Boomi to modernise their procurement and accounts payable process by augmenting existing systems with Vroozi’s digital purchase, vendor invoice management, payment and marketplace solutions.







