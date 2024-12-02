Sparbatze launches digital pension offering with partners Zuger Kantonalbank, additive, Qcentris

Zuger Kantonalbank will act as custodian and further strengthen their digital proposition by providing fund accounts for external asset manager. Sparbatze’s digital pension services will allow clients to increase their retirement funds, by using additiv’s DFS System of Intelligence, a cloud-native orchestration engine.

The range of pension focused services assists customers to access all services in four application steps without the need to book a financial advisor, including 3a retirement savings and free savings products. However, a personal touch is maintained with strong educational support and advice available anytime to support customers.

In addition, a fully digital onboarding and account opening process is incorporated which brings all involved parties along the journey. Beyond the Sparbatze platform, additional free services include investment and legal pensions advice.