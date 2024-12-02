Spanish Government to save EUR 5.5 mln a year with Facturae

According to the Avanza Plan calculations (via facturae.com), each document will cost EUR 3.48 less than the same process on paper. Of these, EUR 2.78 corresponds to the recipient, while 70 cents goes to the sender.

Furthermore, replacing traditional bills with electronic invoices will cut the time given over to this process by approximately 80%. Whereas it takes around 17 minutes to create an invoice manually, it takes barely 3 to generate a bill in electronic format.

In 2013, suppliers to the General State Administration processed around 2 million invoices. As of January 15, 2015, it will be mandatory to submit them electronically in Facturae 3.2 format. Although Law 25/2013 does not stipulate the compulsory nature of Facturae until within 4 months, some regions have brought this date forward. This is the case of La Rioja and the Generalitat Valenciana, where it was implemented on 1 July. At regional level, the Valencian Government expects to save EUR 500,000 in this early stage.

Meanwhile, other Spanish local and regional administrations are already gearing themselves up technologically.

Avanza is an initiative of the Spanish Government for developing the Information Society.