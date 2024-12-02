Spanish fintech PaynoPain teams up with Clearhaus

Now, Clearhaus, licensed to operate in Europe, will be providing payment rails for parts of PaynoPains transactions on the continent. PaynoPain performed more than 36 million transactions in 2019. The partnership aims to support hotels and bankless populations in third world countries with micropayment solutions.

The staff of the two fintechs have yet to meet each other physically due to COVID-19. Both companies are established in 2011 and thus share an innate appetite for rethinking the current payment infrastructure with an API-first approach, according to the official press release.

Clearhaus is a financial institution and a European licensed acquirer serving more than 13,000 online businesses in 33 countries. By using Clearhaus, online merchants can accept payments from Visa, Mastercard in 1-3 days. Clearhaus was the first in Denmark to offer Apple Pay and Google Pay as payment methods to online merchants, the online press release continues.

PaynoPain is a Spanish fintech company specialised in online payments. The fintech works with Spanish hotels to help them comply with the European PSD2 payment regulations.