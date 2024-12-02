Spanish companies save EUR 458 mln by using e-invoicing

According to a study entitled ‘La Factura Electrónica en España 2012-2013’ (The Electronic Invoice in Spain 2012-2013) released by SERES Group, a document process automation services provider, 35% of all Spanish companies use e-invoicing. From 2012 to 2013 the number of companies grew from 120.000 to a total of 130.000.

Additionally, SERES states that e-invoicing had had a positive environmental impact, preventing 3300 trees from being logged.