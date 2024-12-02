Spain's Caixabank sells two businesses for EUR 277 mln

Caixabank agreed to sell a unit that processes payments for retailers to Comercia Global Payments, a local unit of Global Payments, for EUR 260 million. Caixabank owns a 20% stake in Comercia Global Payments.

The bank also sold a pre-paid card business to Global Payments MoneytoPay for EUR 17 million. Caixabank holds a 49% stake in that unit. The sales will generate a EUR 187 million profit, the bank said in a statement.

Caixabank became the country's largest domestic bank in assets in March 2021 when it closed its acquisition of smaller rival Bankia.