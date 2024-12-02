Spain: Facturae reaches private sector as well

But the current regulation not only announces changes in public tender. Companies providing services of special economic significance must also adopt electronic invoicing before January 15, 2015.

This obligation for the private sector is regulated in the Article 2b of Law 25/2013, whereby “the service provider companies referred to in Article 2.2 must issue and send electronic invoices in their relations with businesses and private individuals that agree to receive or have expressly requested the same”. Moreover, the text explains that this duty is independent of the size of the workforce or the annual turnover.

Businesses deemed service providers of special economic transcendence include telecommunications companies, financial services, insurance brokers and water, electricity and gas suppliers. Also making up part of the group we find travel agencies, transport companies and retail businesses. Nevertheless, in these three latter cases, the requirement to issue electronic billing will only be enforceable if the procurement is carried out by electronic means.

The Government reserves the right to include other companies in this list, due either to the nature of their business or turnover, so electronic invoicing is likely to continue to grow for the foreseeable future, as has occurred in other countries around the world.

The deadline for migration to Facturae ends on January 15, 2015 for the Public Administration and its suppliers, as well as for companies providing services of special economic significance. Those failing to adopt this system before the deadline set by Law 25/2013 run the risk of penalisation, with formal warnings or fines of up to EUR 10,000, as set forth in Article 2 b.