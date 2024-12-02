Sovos to expand its global tax compliance

On December 2017, the e-invoicing mandate went into effect in Colombia, requiring all companies to adopt e-invoicing 1 January 2019, at the latest, and up to six months earlier in some cases. Failure to comply can expose businesses to fines and penalties by Colombia’s tax administration (DIAN) and in some cases lead to the closure of businesses.

Sovos is introducing an e-invoicing solution for Colombia that meets the requirements set out by the DIAN, and the Colombian government has certified Sovos as a technology provider. Colombia is the latest country in Latin America to mandate electronic invoicing, a regulatory trend that is sweeping through Latin America and Europe.

The DIAN enforced the e-invoicing mandate after implementing a pilot program to improve procedures, address participant concerns and determine that electronic invoicing systems performed according to its standards.

Aside from certification, Sovos brings a breadth of e-invoicing experience and functionality unmatched in the industry. With more than a decade of experience providing e-invoicing solutions in Latin America and Europe, Sovos already offers solutions in nine Latin American countries, covering multiple protocols.

Those jurisdictions include Brazil and Mexico, the most complex e-invoicing countries in the region. Sovos has been continually expanding its operations in Latin America, with offices in Sao Paulo, Bogotá, Santiago and Lima.