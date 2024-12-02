South Korea officially launches Open Banking service

The new system allows bank customers to use any mobile banking application of their choosing to access their bank accounts at any local bank and to withdraw or transfer their savings from any bank account, according to the Financial Services Commission. Currently, 16 local banks, including KB Kookmin Bank, Shinhan Bank, Woori Bank and KEB Hana Bank, and seven fintechs, including Viva Republica, offer the new service.

Viva Republica is the operator of popular financial service app Toss, and its consortium won preliminary approval for a new internet-only bank earlier this week. The banks completely open their payment system to fintech firms as well, further enhancing convenience and lowering the cost of financial transactions for their customers.

The commission said open access to the payment system, along with the banks’ joint access to accounts, will significantly lower transaction costs to only about 10% of the current costs. More than 3.1 million people registered 7.73 million open banking accounts during a trial operation.



