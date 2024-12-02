South Africa's Sanlam buys controlling interest in Q Link fintech

Sanlam Private Equity (SPE) agreed to acquire Q Link’s shares from UK based private equity fund Apis Partners, local private investment firm Multiply Group, and other minority shareholders. Q Link provides payment application software to the South African insurance industry and other third-party benefit providers.

The software manages deductions in both the payroll and bank collection streams. Q Link services more than 4.5 million employees. The concept of ‘affordability and control’ that the company employs, ensures that only valid and affordable deductions are processed through employee payrolls, as the company stated.

Currently, the company facilitates collections for 30% of all recurring retail life insurance premiums in the country. Sanlam expects the deal will grow direct jobs by around 28% over the next few years. This will be done through the rollout of the new Moneyhub service, a consolidated collection and disbursement platform, integrating payroll, debit order, and early debit order (EDO) deductions in line with the new mandate authentication process, DebiCheck.