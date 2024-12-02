South Africa-based Mama Money grows 500% during the pandemic

It now has more than a million users who pay fees as low as 3% for international money transfers. Founded in 2013 as a social impact business, the company was launched to reduce remittance costs so that more money arrives in the pockets of the people who really need it. After growing by over 300% in 2019, Mama Money had to expand its team to keep up with the explosive growth.

Mama Money started with money transfers from South Africa to Zimbabwe in 2015 and now sends to over 50 countries across Africa, Asia, and Europe with more to come. The company has partnered with the global payment providers and money transfer operators which allows their customers to send money to Western Union, MTN Money, Airtel Money, among others, while still keeping costs low for their customers.