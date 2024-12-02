South Africa-based FNB changes online payment approvals

Customers will no longer receive a one-time PIN (OTP) to approve transactions, and will have to manually okay the purchase within the group’s banking app. When approval is required, the following will happen:

When FNB requires you to approve your online purchase, it will send an app notification.

Customers will need to log in and approve or decline the payment on the FNB App.

This replaces the OTP customers have received in the past, and is more secure.

For a limited time, for customers without the app, FNB said it will temporarily SMS the OTP for online authorisation to a customer’s mobile phone and online banking. However, this system is being removed for other channels, such as email, according to businesstech.za.