Sourcery gets USD 5 mln in funding

Founded in 2012, Sourcery provides a SaaS platform for digital invoicing and payments, which includes a dashboard for real-time spend monitoring and cash flow management. This round of investment brings the company’s total funding to USD 7.5 million.

Led by Marker LLC with Steadfast Capital and existing investors, the new funding will be used to expand the company’s core digital invoice and payments processing technologies, adding accounts receivable capabilities for vendors who receive payments through the platform. More than that, the funds will enable the company to build enterprise-level features designed to support large chain restaurants and retailers.