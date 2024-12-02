Sorted partners with Salt Edge

These days the global job market is changing drastically. The pandemic has accelerated the shift to the freelance and self-employed market. Freelance job postings rose by 41% to 605,000 in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. With freelancers’ demand growing, simultaneously is growing the demand for simple accounting software to have a handle on the finances all year long. Paired up with Salt Edge bank data aggregation toolkit, Sorted accounting app becomes a solution that helps to manage daily finances.

Sorted accounting app helps freelancers to take control of their taxes and reduce their accounting expenses, by guiding them through preparing taxes and connecting to the certified tax consultants on-demand. Leveraging Salt Edge Partner Program, Sorted is able to connect to the customers’ bank account to retrieve the business transactions in a clear and categorised format and use them to automatically create the accounting records. Salt Edge enables Sorted to connect to major German banks via one platform.



