Sopra Banking Software rolls out leasing and lending application

Press release EPCA

The new release includes a digital portal for dealers and merchants, credit card processing via electronic payment partners, revolving credit for individuals, and improvements in the management of real estate and equipment leasing, according to the official press release.

Sopra Financing Platform combines two software solutions: Cassiopae leasing and lending plus Apak wholesale finance. The release of Cassiopae V4.7 is part of the company’s strategic, multi-year roadmap for the specialist finance market. Next steps include further integration between Apak and Cassiopae as well as regular software updates to meet emerging requirements.

Sopra Financing Platform can be deployed globally.