Sopra Banking Software partners with Paymentology





Following this announcement, Paymentology and Sopra Banking Software (SBS) are expected to deliver comprehensive card issuing services within the latter’s SBP Digital Core platform.

In addition, both financial institutions will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of their customers and clients around the world, as well as prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.







More information on the partnership

Sopra Banking Software represents a global financial technology that was developed in order to provide banks, financial institutions, and partners with the possibility to optimise the manner in which they operate in an increasingly digital world. Its cloud platform aims to offer clients a composable and secure architecture to digitise operations, including services ranging from banking, lending, compliance, and payments, as well as customer and asset finance.

The strategic deal between SBS and Paymentology is set to bring together the expertise and suite of solutions of both organisations in order to provide optimised and secure card issuing and transaction procedure tools within the SBP Digital Core, the company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) core banking platform.

SBP Digital Core was developed in order to support a wide array of banking products and solutions, including services such as deposits, payments, transactions, lending, compliance, and regulatory reporting. Through the collaboration with Paymentology, Sopra Banking Software will be given the possibility to offer secure and efficient end-to-end card-issuing and processing solutions, while also accelerating the time-to-market for users. Furthermore, the incorporation process will be streamlined and accelerated with the overall development of a dedicated connecter by SBS.

Paymentology will continue to leverage secure APIs, as well as rich real-time data, aiming to deliver optimised solutions and services. For the company, this partnership represents an important step in its strategy to broaden its customer base and strengthen its overall presence in regions that are serviced by the Sopra Banking Software. At the same time, SBS will focus on expanding its offerings and capabilities within the SBP Digital Core, as well as delivering optimised card issuing and processing capabilities to its customer base.



