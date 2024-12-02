Sopra Banking Software partners with HandSome





Through this collaboration, the two companies aim to improve the banking landscape by making financial services widely accessible, regardless of individuals’ abilities.











The partnership’s objective

As a banking technology provider for disabled people, HandSome introduced one of the first Voice Card offerings, intending to set a new standard for inclusive banking. The technology enables individuals with visual impairments and disabilities to securely perform card transactions at physical stores, ensuring their safety, as well as their financial independence. By combining Sopra Banking Software’s industry knowledge with HandSome’s inclusive solutions, the two companies aim to enhance the future of inclusive banking services.



The collaboration’s objective is to address the evolving needs of the banking sector and expand HandSome’s inclusive offerings to a wider audience. Moreover, the partnership allows HandSome to solidify its position in the Open Banking landscape. According to officials, Sopra Banking Software is committed to ensuring that its products are accessible to every individual, at any given time, regardless of their abilities. HandSome’s representatives stated their interest in partnering with Sopra Banking Software, as together the two companies can expand the reach of inclusive banking solutions. Furthermore, the company’s Voice Card technology has the potential to improve the lives of countless individuals who, at the moment, might feel marginalised.



The strategic partnership intends to enable banks to cater to the requirements of individuals with disabilities, with both Sopra Banking Software and HandSome sharing a unified commitment to fostering an inclusive banking ecosystem where financial services are accessible to all.





Recent developments from Sopra Banking Software





Sopra Banking Software aims to help banks and the financial services industry to adapt and operate in an increasingly digital world. Currently, the company is a partner for approximately 1,500 financial institutions and lenders in 80 countries globally, including Santander, KCB Bank, Kensington Mortgages, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota, among others. At the beginning of October 2023, Sopra Banking Software launched a modular, real-time, fully cloud-native AI-enabled core banking platform in Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). Through the SBP Core Platform, the company aims to improve key domains, including deposits, payments, lending, compliance, and regulatory reporting.

