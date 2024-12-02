Sopra Banking Software partners with Finom

The collaboration is designed to enhance compliance and user verification services, aiming to meet regulatory and security standards in the French fintech sector. In essence, under this agreement, SBS will support Finom with regulatory reporting in France. This includes providing services related to Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing (AML-CTF) as well as Bank Account File (FICOBA) reporting. Additionally, SBS will assist Finom Payments B.V., which is a subsidiary of the FINOM group, with compliance to regulatory requirements set by the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR).

SBS will handle data processing and analysis related to banking and financial activities to produce reports required by the ACPR. This partnership is intended to help Finom maintain compliance and enhance security for its users.

More information about Sopra

Sopra Banking Software represents a global financial technology that was developed in order to provide banks, financial institutions, and partners with the possibility to optimise the manner in which they operate in an increasingly digital world. Its cloud platform aims to offer clients a composable and secure architecture to digitise operations, including services ranging from banking, lending, compliance, and payments, as well as customer and asset finance.

In April 2024, Sopra Banking Software announced its partnership with Paymentology to optimise global card issuing services for customers and clients.Following this announcement, Paymentology and Sopra Banking Software (SBS) delivered comprehensive card issuing services within the latter’s SBP Digital Core platform.

In addition, both financial institutions focused their efforts on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of their customers and clients around the world, as well as prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.