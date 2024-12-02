Sopra Banking Software joins forces with Tink

They’ll tap into our data aggregation, enrichment, payment initiation, and personal finance management (PFM) technology – bringing our open banking solutions to a platform that serves 1,500 banks and financial institutions across the world.

This new strategic partnership will enable Sopra Banking Software’s customers to unlock the value of open banking, well beyond PSD2 compliance. By integrating with Tink’s tech, the Sopra Banking Platform – a component-based and cloud banking platform – will offer new cloud-native digital banking solutions.

The Sopra Banking Platform provides a broad range of capabilities, allowing any type of customer to accelerate their digital transformation. The platform has a catalogue of retail banking functionalities and business features such as accounts, savings, lending, payment, channels, and compliance. Through its engagement platform (DBEP), Sopra Banking designs end-to-end digital banking solutions allowing customers to transform their bank with simple integrations.

By integrating with Tink’s technology, Sopra Banking Software will get access to real-time account data to power their digital banking solutions – Tink connects to more than 2,500 banks, reaching over 250 million bank customers across Europe.

Later this year, Sopra Banking plans to use several of Tink’s solutions, such as multi-banking, enhanced credit scoring, and integrated payments and transfers.