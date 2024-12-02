Sopra Banking Software, Axway to release digital platform for financial sector

Sopra Banking Software’s and Axway’s partnership seeks to build an open and connected services platform that will enable banks to address requirements linked to new customer experiences, but also to meet the challenges posed by open banking.

Based on open standards, this digital platform capitalises on Sopra Banking Software’s solutions and business expertise especially in the Customer Engagement domain as well as Axway’s technological knowledge particularly, in Digital Transformation leveraging API Management, Analytics and Mobile technology.

This initiative is also open to fintechs. Access to the resulting services will be secured and standardised in omnichannel mode.

Sopra Banking Software, a subsidiary of Sopra Steria Group, is specialised in software and IT services for banks and financial institutions.

Axway provides multi-enterprise cloud integration and API and identity management software.