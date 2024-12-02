Sopra Banking launches its Marketplace to further its open fintech ecosystem strategy

This new Marketplace gathers all offers provided by its partner fintech. With this announcement, the company aims to further its platformisation strategy already strengthened with the acquisition of Fidor and its Marketplace at the start of 2021.

Banks and financial institutions can thus leverage the full digitalisation chain and use cases linked to Open Banking, security, customer knowledge and engagement, data management and visualisation, documentary management, and even electronic signature.

Sopra Banking Software is a subsidiary of the Sopra Steria Group, a European consulting, digital services, and software development provider.