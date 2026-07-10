Sony has received US regulatory approval to set up a national trust bank subsidiary to support the issuance of dollar-denominated stablecoins.

The new entity will operate under Sony Bank, the company's existing online banking unit, and will be based in New York City. It will be capitalised with USD 40 million, with Sony Bank retaining full ownership of the subsidiary.

The approval comes as US authorities continue to implement the GENIUS Act, legislation that establishes a federal framework for the regulation of stablecoins and other digital assets. Under this framework, several companies have secured approval to set up federal trust bank structures linked to stablecoin issuance, including Paxos and Circle Internet Group. Sony's move places it alongside these firms in seeking a regulated US banking structure to support dollar-denominated digital assets.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to maintain a stable value by pegging to an underlying asset, most commonly the US dollar. Their use has expanded significantly in payments, remittances, and increasingly in gaming and digital content ecosystems.

Market scale and strategic rationale

Stablecoin transaction volumes reached USD 1.79 trillion in June 2026, according to data from Visa, reflecting continued growth in adoption across financial and consumer applications. This expansion has intensified competition among financial and technology companies seeking to issue their own stablecoins or build the regulatory infrastructure required to do so.

Sony has indicated that it intends to eventually issue its own stablecoin, with an initial focus on payments within video games and anime-related services. This positions the trust bank subsidiary as a foundational step rather than an immediate stablecoin launch, aligning the company's banking infrastructure with its broader entertainment and digital content businesses.

Company and market backdrop

Sony Bank's role as the operating base for the new subsidiary reflects the company's existing, though limited, banking footprint, which the trust bank structure would extend into the US market. The approval is set against a backdrop of declining share performance for Sony, with SONY stock down 18% this year, trading at USD 21.15 per share.

The establishment of the trust bank does not itself confirm a stablecoin launch date, but it provides the regulatory basis for Sony to proceed with issuance once operational and compliance requirements are met. As competition among technology and financial firms for stablecoin infrastructure continues, Sony's application reflects broader industry movement toward integrating stablecoin capabilities within regulated US banking structures, particularly among companies with consumer-facing digital platforms.