Sony Bank taps OneSpan's Mobile Security Suite





Mobile Security Suite integrates application security, biometric authentication and Application Shielding, which detects and mitigates fraudulent activities and helps ensure the protection of apps and data.

OneSpan helps the bank secure and improve the customer experience by detecting and preventing mobile threats in the background, while integrating features like facial recognition and fingerprint biometrics.

Using OneSpan’s technology, Sony Bank can address today’s PSD2 requirements with the aim of using the technology to address potential future regulations.



