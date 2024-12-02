Solutions by Text partners with Prodigal





Following this announcement, the enterprise messaging and payment platform for customer financial businesses Solutions by Text will integrate its services with Prodigal in order to enable users in the region of the US with AI-powered solutions and tools.

As businesses are increasingly recognising the importance of leveraging data for the process of strategic decision-making, this collaboration will use Prodigal’s ability to deliver real-time information from client conversations, while being available to user finance teams that utilise Solutions by Text for full-funnel text messaging as well.







More information on the partnership

Prodigal and Solutions by Text will combine their products and expertise in the customer finance space in order to provide businesses and partners with the needed artificial intelligence (AI) for optimising revenue, reducing losses, and improving the overall client and borrower experience. The collaboration reflects the firms’ commitment to promoting partners with secure and efficient capabilities, representing innovative solutions when combined with SBT’s FinText platform.

By utilising Prodigal’s tools to analyse user communications, Solutions by Text will give its customers the possibility to hone their outreach strategy, including identifying the best time, frequency, channels, day, and even messaging to increase client engagement. At the same time, by incorporating Prodigal’s advanced analytics products, Solutions by Text will focus on offering its users with actionable intelligence that could be derived from data-driven decision-making processes.

Prodigal’s proprietary AI Intent Engine was developed in order to optimise the experience of its customers’ finance conversations, while also delivering expertise so businesses and firms can improve their KPIs. This procedure is expected to drive revenue, including open, click, and payment rates.

Solutions by Text will continue to provide its customers with the possibility to engage, interact, and transact with their users in real-time, in a secure and efficient manner. In addition, it will also provide compliance-first conversational messaging services with a focus on loan repayment, mitigating compliance risks, and reducing operational costs. SBT will also continue to offer its customers with the capability to design an optimised bill pay experience.

At the same time, Solutions by Text and Prodigal will focus on delivering an integrated solution that is expected to address the evolving needs of businesses and companies in the ever-changing dynamic market.