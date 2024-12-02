Soldo teams up with Starling Bank API for Faster Payments

The move brings advantages to business users who will be able to automate sending company money and receiving payments. A result that could save businesses significant revenue by enabling them to invest more time in productive activities and less time managing invoices.

Soldo enables companies to delegate, control and track company and employee expenses in real-time. The platform integrates with major business account software and provides business spending accounts, customisable prepaid cards, an Admin Dashboard and an app on iOS or Android. As a result, Soldo allows users to control all aspects of company spending, add specific transaction information and photos of receipts.

The integration with Starling Bank means that Soldo now comes complete with its own sort code and account number creating another vital step forward in the automation of company funds.

Designed to work across multiple markets, languages, jurisdictions and currencies, Soldo has developed a cloud-based, full stack technology which is regulated by the FCA with an e-money licence, managing compliance and risk. Currently operational in the UK Italy, and other countries in the European Economic Area (EEA).