Soldo partners with TravelPerk





Supported by an integration between the Soldo and TravelPerk platforms, the partnership will allow for a connected travel management experience. The integration will give customers the ability to sync invoices from TravelPerk into the Soldo platform for travel spend made using a Soldo card. As a result, customers will see reduced manual work, time saved, insights, and data within the Soldo platform.

The news follows strong growth for both companies. In 2021, Soldo announced closing USD 180 million Series C funding. Earlier in 2022, TravelPerk secured an additional USD 115 million in Series D funding.

Soldo is a UK-based pay and spend automation platform that combines smart company cards, issued by Mastercard, with a management software. More than 30,000 companies use Soldo to track and control spending.