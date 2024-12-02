Soldo launches open API; partners with NatWest Rapid Cash

The new developments facilitate access to credit, simplify accounting processes and offer a unified platform for accounting/ERP and expense management. They will support the future growth of Soldo’s UK business.

Soldo is partnering with NatWest Rapid Cash to give small businesses better access to cash flow. This collaboration will provide small businesses with access to a line of credit from the Rapid Cash service to fund their Soldo account.

Soldo has also launched an open API to connect its smart spending platform with companies’ existing core business systems, including accounting, ERP, procurement and expense management solutions. By creating a connected platform for business, Soldo is able to streamline the way businesses manage spend, to help reduce the administrative side of running a business and enable growth.



