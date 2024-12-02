Soldo closes USD 180 mln Series C funding round

The fundraise was led by Temasek, a Singapore-based global investor. The round includes new investors Sunley House Capital, Advent International’s crossover fund, Citi Ventures and continued backing from Accel, Battery Ventures, Dawn Capital, and Silicon Valley Bank for debt financing. Goldman Sachs acted as the exclusive placement agent to Soldo for the deal.

Soldo’s pay and spend automation platform gives businesses real-time visibility and cost control across all departments. The funding round means Soldo can continue to accelerate product development and market expansion across Europe’s addressable market of USD 170 billion.